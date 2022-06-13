Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 75.2% in May

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.18. 199,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,682. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

