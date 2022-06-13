Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

