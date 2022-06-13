NextDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,233.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $763,606.25 and $282,233.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00381266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,656.54 or 1.00028470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,365,248,591 coins and its circulating supply is 2,325,016,482 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

