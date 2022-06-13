NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.91 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

