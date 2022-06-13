NFT Alley Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $8,002.93 and approximately $61,208.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00385508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00503142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars.

