Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.95 per share, for a total transaction of $389,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 91,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

