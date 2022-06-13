NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 81.2% in May

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

