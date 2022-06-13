NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 83,873 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $123,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 154,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

