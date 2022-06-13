Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

