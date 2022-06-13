Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.