Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,497 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $40.39. 109,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

