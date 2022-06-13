Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lazard worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 6,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

