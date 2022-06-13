Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,123. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

