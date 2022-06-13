Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 453,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
