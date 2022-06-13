Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $10.68 on Monday, hitting $167.77. 140,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

