Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.65

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 1930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.
A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.