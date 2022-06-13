Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.65

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.65 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 1930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

