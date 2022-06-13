Northland Securities Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $6.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Quantum alerts:

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.