NorthWestern Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NWE stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

