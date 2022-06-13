Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

