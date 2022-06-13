Novacoin Market Capitalization Tops $21,665.95 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $21,665.95 and $5.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,774.52 or 0.99959988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00027532 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

