Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

