Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $23.77 on Monday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

