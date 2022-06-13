Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $23.77 on Monday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
