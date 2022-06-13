Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.82 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

