Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $12.75 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.