Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of JSD stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,340,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.