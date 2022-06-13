Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of JSD stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
