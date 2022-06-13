NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,987.17

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3,987.17 and last traded at $4,000.14, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,173.59.
NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,944.79.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
