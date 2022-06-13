Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,215.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $129,215.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

