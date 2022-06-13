Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

