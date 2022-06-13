Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OTLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,823. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.