Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,823. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

About Oncotelic Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.