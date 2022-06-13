OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0169 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $211,165.54 and approximately $55,579.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00382651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00515449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

