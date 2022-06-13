Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $260,667.17 and $33.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,123.28 or 0.99732999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00169279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00085384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00114015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00149669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

