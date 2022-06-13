OST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,572.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $350,165.45 and $1,572.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,960.48 or 1.00018442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001873 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

