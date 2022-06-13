Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $14.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

