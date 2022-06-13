Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.12

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 23769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.