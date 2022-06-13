Oxygen Price Reaches $0.0769 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $471,096.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,902,560 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

