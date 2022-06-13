PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.31.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.39 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

