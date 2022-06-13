PANTHEON X Market Capitalization Tops $444,076.68 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $444,076.68 and $2,246.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,736.72 or 1.00006573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00103796 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars.

