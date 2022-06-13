Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 36667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -619.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

