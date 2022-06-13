Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Several analysts have commented on PRMRF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

