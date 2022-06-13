Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

POU stock opened at C$39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$263,206.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $2,717,396 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.