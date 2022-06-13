Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.35. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,500.

PXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

