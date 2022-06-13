Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace comprises about 2.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 12.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park Aerospace by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.76. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

