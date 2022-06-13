Paul J. Hennessy Buys 10,000 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSTK traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 383,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,303. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

