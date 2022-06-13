PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 259,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

