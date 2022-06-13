PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,559. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

