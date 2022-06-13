Peanut (NUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $215,229.46

Peanut (NUX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $215,229.46 and approximately $251,233.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

