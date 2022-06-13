Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 636 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

