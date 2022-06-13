Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 390 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $7,160,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $178.45 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

