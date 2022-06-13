Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.17 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

