Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average of $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

