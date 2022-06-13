Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 162.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 307,059 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 120.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 62,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

